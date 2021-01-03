The Ali Royals Girls Soccer Academy will be launched in Cape Coast on Sunday, January 3, 2021 at the Ebubonku Community Football Field aka Bonkus Park, near the Cape Coast Technical University.

Ali Yakubu, the founder and chairman said the NGO which was formed in 2015 now has a female team and they are grooming talented kids in sports to become future champions and stars.

He said their foundation is into football and surfing and their aim is to contribute to kids who love to combine education and sports in the Cape Coast North Municipality .

“We organize sporting events and our activities is mainly focused on children” he expressed.

He appealed to institutions who love to see the kids of Ghana to grow to become super stars to contribute to their Academy, noting that the future of Ghana Sports is feminine.

Ali Yakubu who is also technical head of Soccer Intellectuals thanked parents who believe in his vision and allowing their children to combine education and sports.

The newly formed Ali Royals Girls will play Zenith Pathways Girls to climax the occasion.

Among personalities invited to grace the launch are Sarlikey Alhassan Amissano Muslims, Mr, Thomas Zito Ewudzie Cape Coast District FA Chairman, Mr, Robert Duncan Central Region FA Chairman and others.