Ali Royals Soccer Academy qualify in Cape Coast

Ali Royals Soccer Academy has won the Central Regional Third Division Football League.

They will now play in the Central Division Two League and the GFA Knock Out competition sponsored by MTN.

Founder and technical director of the team, Coach Ali Yakubu gave big thanks to the Almighty Allah for their achievement and promised that they will train hard and play better to be in the first division and climb to the premier division.

He appealed to companies and individuals in the Central Region to sponsor and support the team.

Coach Yakubu who has a surfing team said Ghana is blessed with sports talents, so the sports authorities must encourage people to venture into sports.

He thanked the media who have supported Ali Royals from nowhere to somewhere, and promised that they will be the most popular club in the Central Region very soon.

We wish them the best. Congrats to Coach Ali Yakubu and the entire team.