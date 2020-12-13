Ali Royals Foundation will officially launch their Girls Football Programme on Sunday, 3rd January, 2021 at the Bonkus Park, Cape Coast in the Central Region

According to Coach Ali Yakubu, the CEO of the club, there will be a Special Cup Football Match to climax the occasion.

He announced that Ali Royals GIRLS will play Zenith Pathway GIRLS

He urged the people who love football in the town to come and support to grace the special day, and make it memorable

He appealed to companies and individuals to call 233242620623 to support grassroots football in Cape Coast and Ghana.

He commended the media, especially the FM Stations in the Central Region of Ghana.

“Please, your little support or packages can make us proud.. We really need your support or sponsorships” he said.

Contact Coach Ali @ +233242620623 if you want to help or support the project.

Coach Ali Yakubu said before another special end of the year football cup match to climax the year will involve Division 3 Sides; Ali Royals will meet Zenith Pathway on Sunday, 27th Dec2020 at the Bonkus Park.