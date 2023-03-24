Alice McKenzie to release first single for the year on 26th March 2023

Celebrated Ghanaian gospel musician based in London, Alice McKenzie, is set to release her first record (single) for the year 2023 on 26th March.

Alice released a one minute snippet of her yet to be released song on March 23, 2023. The song is ably produced by Morris D’ Voice, and features him same.

Titled ‘Omo God’ — a Yuroba word which means ‘God’s child or child of God’ — the song will add up to her 14-track of songs she has released in her music career so far, with two albums.

She asked music fans to follow her on all her social media platforms, to enable them have first hand information on all her works and brand.

Music fans can relish ‘Omo God’ on all Apple stores, as well as listen to it on major radio stations across Africa from 26th of March, 2023.

Hello Fam, here is a snippet of my new Single Omo God (Me N’suro ) audio and video coming out on Sunday 26th March 2023!

