Alifa Adams Humanitarian Works in Bawku

Alifa Adams, also known as Cassidy, continues to make significant contributions as the CEO of CMG Consult (Central Migration Grace Consult Ltd), evolving beyond business leadership to embody a philanthropic force committed to uplifting the community, advancing education, and offering vital humanitarian aid.

At the helm of CMG Consult, a prominent travel and tour consultancy, Adams’s dedication extends beyond borders, encompassing a profound commitment to his hometown, Bawku.

In an impactful and heartwarming initiative, Alifa Adams spearheaded a comprehensive effort that encompassed various aspects of community development. Beyond donating essential educational materials to schools within the municipality, Adams extended his support to address multiple community needs. The initiative saw the distribution of:

– 5,000 pairs of male and female shoes for school-going children.

– 5,000 exercise books to facilitate learning and growth.

– 5,000 school bags, providing students with tools for their educational journey.

In addition to education support, Adams also demonstrated his dedication to religious and community centers by providing:

– 10 amplifiers with speakers and microphones for local mosques, enhancing the audio experience for congregational prayers.

– 200 prayer mats, ensuring a comfortable space for devout worship.

– 200 pieces of Jalabia clothing, enabling individuals to participate in prayers with reverence.

– 5,000 tasbia (prayer beads), fostering a deeper connection to spiritual practices.

– 200 shajada (prayer rugs), elevating the prayer experience for many.

Recognizing the importance of clothing and basic necessities, Adams went further by contributing:

– 5,000 sets of second-hand clothing, extending a helping hand to individuals in need.

– 1,000 bags of rice, addressing a fundamental dietary requirement and easing food insecurity.

– 1,060 packs of oil, providing a crucial cooking staple for families.

Understanding the significance of hygiene and well-being, Adams also included:

– 1,080 packs of sanitary pads, acknowledging the importance of women’s health and dignity.

This multifaceted initiative was orchestrated with the collaboration of a dynamic team of local youths who worked tirelessly on behalf of Alifa Adams.

Their active involvement reflects the unity and collaboration essential for meaningful community upliftment.

The donation event garnered heartfelt gratitude from Parent-Teacher Associations (PTA), school principals, religious leaders, and community members alike. The impact of this comprehensive effort resonates deeply, touching upon education, spirituality, basic needs, and community growth.

As the CEO of CMG Consult and a dedicated philanthropist, Alifa Adams and his team stand as an embodiment of compassion, rapid response, and genuine commitment to fostering positive change. This initiative not only bolsters education and community support but also reinforces the potential for transformative progress when collective efforts converge.

Amid the promise of Bawku’s revitalization, Alifa Adams’ multifaceted philanthropic endeavor shines as a beacon of hope, inspiring others to embrace compassion and contribute to meaningful change.

Source : EBEN JICS