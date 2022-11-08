Aliou Cissé names Senegal’s final 26-man squad for the 2022 World Cup

Aliou Cissé, Head Coach of the Senegalese national team has released his final 26-man squad for the 2022 Federation of International Football Association (FIFA) World Cup tournament in Qatar.



The players would represent the Teranga Lions as they go in search of their first World Cup trophy in the country’s history.

The African champions would be led by Sadio Mane who had been impressive for Bayern Munich, and Senegal.

Herein the full squad:

Goalkeepers: Edouard Mendy, Alioune Badara Faty, and Bingourou Kamara.

Defenders: Bouna Sarr, Saliou Ciss, Kalidou Koulibaly, Pape Abou Cisse, Abdou Diallo, Youssouf Sabaly, Abdoulaye Seck and Fode Ballo Toure.

Midfielders: Pape Matar Sarr, Pape Gueye, Nampalys Mendy, Idrissa Gana Gueye, Moustapha Name, M.Loum Ndiaye, Cheikhou Kouyate

Strikers: Sadio Mane, Ismailia Sarr, Bamba Dieng, Keita Balde, Habib Diallo, Boulaye Dia, Famara Diedhiou, Maame Baba Thiam

Coach Aliou Cisse would hope to progress to the next stage in a group with the Netherlands, host nation Qatar, and Ecuador in Group A.