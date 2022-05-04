Alison.com sponsoring this year’s eLearning Africa conference in Kigali

Free online learning platform Alison.com is sponsoring this year’s eLearning Africa conference in Kigali, Rwanda, on May 11-13. This major, in-person gathering, is showcasing the continent as a potential world force when it comes to ICT and education.

The timing of the eLearning Africa conference coincides with the East African Community’s work towards a regional strategy for Recognition of Prior Learning. The Inter-University Council of East Africa is leading this process which aims to recognize the skills and experience people have acquired outside of traditional academia. This includes providers like Alison, which has facilitated over 23 million learners worldwide, with more than 4,000 courses currently available for education or skills development.

Alison’s CEO, Harvard graduate Mike Feerick is speaking at the conference and bringing a team to the accompanying exhibition; he is also keen to turn the trip into a personal learning opportunity and will meet and hear the experiences of those who have been empowered by the platform’s radical approach to challenging the moneyed elite.

In 2021, over 7 million learners in Africa studied courses on everything from basic English and languages to management skills, nursing and marketing, advancing their education or equipping themselves to pursue their career dreams – for free.

With e-learning being remote by nature, Feerick is relishing the prospect of getting to know learners in person and is taking a month-long road trip for that purpose. “Over four weeks, I will be traveling by road across Kenya, Uganda, Rwanda and Tanzania. My goal is to hear as many stories as possible from graduates about how they came to Alison, what they studied, and how free study helped empower them in the workplace or through personal development,” he explains.

“I want to listen to their advice on how we might develop our services further, to assist them further in their careers, and also assist those in their community to upskill and develop themselves through our free online services.”

Previous trips to Nigeria and South Africa have been productive and hundreds of people have already signed up to meet Mike in east Africa this May. He is also interested in meeting with local educators, trainers, and policymakers relating to workplace skills training and empowerment.

The Alison team, including members from Africa, Ireland and Pakistan, will also be running a workshop during the eLearning Africa conference in Kigali Conference Centre on May 11-13.

Apart from courses, the company’s vision for equipping all people everywhere to fulfil their potential means a resume builder is in development, while its career guide helps learners plan their futures.

It has launched an Affiliate program where learners can earn as they learn by referring their friends and family to the site. Subject matter experts are also welcome to create their own courses, with support from Alison’s highly trained staff, opening the door to new revenue streams for trainers from all backgrounds.

Alison’s YouTube channel is peppered with comments testifying to the difference the platform is making to the lives of people like musician Godfrey Ssentongo who wrote: “You’ve really helped us who lost our parents at 3yrs and couldn’t have any qualifications if it wasn’t for your initiative.”