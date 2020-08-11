Aliu Mahama Refurbishes Yendi Hospital Mortuary

Alhaji Farouk Aliu Mahama, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Parliamentary Nominee for the Yendi Constituency has refurbished the mortuary of the Yendi Hospital to restore such services to the people of the area and its environs.

The refurbishment works, which began in November, last year valued at GHC350,000.00, involved the rehabilitation of the mortuary building and procurement of items including a fitting 12 body-cabinet mortuary freezers.

The mortuary had seen no renovation in the last 30 years and had also not been in use in the last three years, a situation described by some residents as public health threat.

Alhaji Aliu Mahama during the inauguration of the facility, expressed his commitment to use his experience and network to build “A Yendi that brings progress and development for all.”

He said the facility would end the challenge where mortuary services could not be accessed in the area, compelling residents to rely on Tamale mortuary facilities and other places in the event of a need for such services.

The Overlord of Dagbon, Ya-Na Mahama Abukari (II), who was represented during the inauguration, commended Alhaji Aliu Mahama for undertaking the project to bring relief to the people.

Dr Ayuba Abdulai, Medical Superintendent at the Yendi Hospital gave an assurance to take good care of the facility to serve the people for a long time.