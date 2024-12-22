All 276 Constituency Election Results Must be Called for Review and Re-Collation

By Nana Kwadwo Akwaa

The recent declaration of seven (7) constituencies for the NPP by the Electoral Commission (EC) has mirrored some cracks within the Party’s constituency machinery set up for the general elections.

The observations from the reviews and subsequent re-collations rightly indicate that some Constituency Collation Teams did not live up to expectations, possibly due to usage of unqualified personnel or their lack of will and dedication to the Party’s cause.

To address this, I strongly advise for an immediate review of all collated results from all constituencies where the Party fell short, and subsequently call for re-collation. This time, let us ensure that the Collation team tasked for the review is constituted with capable and dedicated Party members.

I firmly believe that if this suggestion is adhered to, it will serve as a source of assurance and renewal of hope across the Party’s base, and as well, help identify areas for improvement.

The battle for 2028 has just begun, and it has truly began on a good foot, specifically with the unnoticed self-correction reforms driving some sense of seriousness, purposefulness and inclusivity of the experienced, and thus, ensuring the successes from the re-collation.

It is worthy of note that the Election 2028 will just be a battle of revitalization and rejuvenation of hope and assurance of the entire base of NPP. So with this renewed sense of purpose as well as prioritization of concerns of the Party’s base as the focus for any form of reform, NPP will bounce back stronger than ever in 2028.

Indeed, let us be hopeful and energized; “2028 is for us to take!”

Hhhmm, May God be praised always