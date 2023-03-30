All Access Granted For Yen Za At Lake Bosumtwi, This Easter

Yen Za, will bring a different kind of direction with regards to sounds and amusement this Easter for revellers and ‘Party-Goers’ who will visit the only natural lake in Ghana, Lake Bosumtwi, Abono to be precise, in the Ashanti Region.

Starting off from the iconic Ibiza Roof-Top on Easter Friday, Yen Za will travel through spots such as ‘Meet Me There’ in Amanfuom on Easter Saturday, Special Offer Plaza- Ohwim on Easter Sunday and finally at Lake Bosumtwi on Easter Monday.

There will be many other DJs local or international, spinning their favourite records, all to the delight and admiration of their fans and patrons.

The anticipation in the lake district of Abono seems to be growing and gathering some pace, Mr James Akwasi Addai, the Assemblyman of the area said:” We are happy to welcome ‘Yen Za’ as an entertainment event this Easter.”

Adding “My people are all waiting to have some fun, so bring it on.”

On the final leg of this year’s Easter, Yen Za will see some marvellous DJs playing legendary ‘Old-School-New’ and some unknown songs from front to back in the history of one’s ear’s music catalogues.

With multiple collections and selections of music spanning decades and ages, Yen Za comes across as one of the shows and spaces to lookout for.

Taking its revellers on nostalgic moments in life, one would not like to give this one a miss this Easter.

‘Let’s Dance’ is a radio show in London turned into ‘A Road Show’ as ‘Yen Za’ which is a slang.

This show combines DJs from abroad and some from Ghana on one platform as they make revellers dance along to multiple genres of music.

From the air to the ground ‘Yen Za’ comes to town in order to give some DJs the platform and space to exhibit their talents as well as meeting some of their fans in a dancing environment.

From one entertainment spot to the other ‘Yen Za’ moves to fulfil its pledge of playing in four locations, all for free said: ” Miss Felange, one of the organizers.

Yen Za is arguably a show and a platform that also allows an unknown DJ to be seen, heard and known. This is because other shows or events mostly go for experienced DJs as their main backdrop.

But Yen Za, is more about the DJ and his music selections with respect to the show’s guidelines.

This is also the platform that allows DJs to be themselves. Because most DJs who play on radio stations and other pubs are not arguably allowed to play whatever they like, but to follow in-house production rules where radio is concerned and ‘genre policies’ where some pubs are concerned.

This show is mainly for DJs as a Stand-Alone-Artist, not backing any musician whatsoever, where ‘the DJ’ becomes, for once, the main act of the show.

BY CLARKE PENTOA.