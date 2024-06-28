All African Expo to Unlock Opportunities in Arts and Culture

The 2024 edition of the All African Expo is scheduled to take place from November 14-17, 2024 in quest to thrive African cultural heritage in the diaspora.

Organised by the Black Heritage Alliance, the second edition of the festival seeks to market Africa’s traditional dance culture to the world as well as a music concert to climax the festival.

The four-day festival to be held at the Holiday Inn Express & Suites in Salt Lake City, USA, is expected to bring people from various backgrounds together to witness the uniqueness of African tradition and culture.

The upcoming expo would not only project the numerous music and dance cultures of various ethnicities but also their way of dressing with various fashion exhibitions.

There would also be an expo where the business community will meet and share ideas.

Last year’s edition delivered some memorable performances from various dance troupes from various African countries, with more participating countries expected to showcase their contemporary music, dance, art, and cultural displays.

The All African Expo is part of an initiative by the Black Heritage Alliance, which has hosted several successful festivals worldwide.