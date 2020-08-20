All Belgian students at all levels of education will return to school on Sept. 1 on the basis of Code Yellow determined by the communities, Prime Minister Sophie Wilmes said Thursday at the end of the National Security Council meeting.

For the prime minister, the measures taken by the Belgian authorities to fight the rebound of COVID-19 have helped control the health situation by reducing the impact of the virus on the population.

“Today we can speak of a stabilization trend. We can even speak of an improvement with a reproduction rate of the virus of 0.9,” said Wilmes, noting that “some of the measures taken can be relaxed, others will have to remain in force.”

Starting from Sept. 1 for a period of one month, the social bubble of five people will remain in force.

A maximum of 50 people are allowed for funeral receptions in compliance with the rules of social distancing.

From Aug. 24, shops would decide on whether or not to maintain individual shopping.

The maximum number of people allowed at sports matches, theatre, cultural activities, etc. has been expanded to 200 people indoors and 400 outdoors. Mask wearing remains obligatory.

The epidemiological situation in Belgium is neither insignificant nor dramatic, the prime minister stressed. Over the last seven days an average 30.4 people were hospitalized daily, with 534 new cases of infection per day, according to figures published on Thursday by the health institute Sciensano.

To date, a total of 79,479 confirmed cases have been reported by Sciensano, with 9,969 deaths since the beginning of the epidemic.