All but One Border Crossing remains Opened with Russia

The government of Finland decided on Wednesday to restrict road traffic on its border with Russia to just one crossing point in the far north, Prime Minister Petteri Orpo announced at a government press conference.

Last week, the government closed four border crossings in southeastern Finland but left four others still open in the north. From Friday night, only the Raja-Jooseppi crossing point in the municipality of Inari will remain accessible. The decision will remain in force until Dec. 23.

On Tuesday, a plan by Orpo’s cabinet to close all road crossings with Russia was rejected by Finland’s Chancellor of Justice Office.

The chancellor’s office approved Wednesday’s plan.

Asked if a complete closure remains an option, Orpo said on Wednesday that “It can be done, but the present situation does not justify it.”