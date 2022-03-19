All constructive criticism are welcomed, Ada East DCE to stakeholder

The District Chief Executive (DCE) of Ada East in the Greater Accra Region, Ms. Sarah Dugbakie Pobee has assured that the district is ready to accept any healthy criticism from stakeholders to factor in for the administration of the district.

She asserted this at this year’s maiden town hall meeting organized by the district in collaboration with Media Foundation for West Africa (MFWA) at Big Ada to aid the district account to the inhabitants the development agendas of government and the District Assembly.

Addressing dignitaries at the partaken program that include traditional authorities, Assembly Members, political party representatives, key staff of the Assembly, she said, the development of the district does not rest on the shoulders of the district alone but on the healthy interaction of the assembly with stakeholders and community members.

According to her, the district will engage in interaction with anyone with healthy comments and profound suggestions which in effect will aid the district meet its goals.

“We therefore welcome constructive criticisms and suggestions from you which will gear towards meeting our objectives of transforming the image of the district”, she opened.

Ms. Adizatu Moro Maiga, the Project Coordinator for Media Foundation for West Africa, who briefed the gathering on the need to fund the programme said, MFWA partner Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies to ensure citizens access to information and promote accountable governance through community meetings.

She also advised the public present to desist from unhealthy political comments as it retards development in every way it is uttered.

“Development does not dwell on destructive political comments and insults. All we need is critical conversation that will reveal idea to develop the district” she entreated

Ms. Adizatu Moro Maiga also referred the people to the DCE’s comment admonishing that, development in the district require commitment from everyone as she called on the people to assist the district with healthful efforts.

BY; Nicholas Tetteh Amedor