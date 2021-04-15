(dpa) – To allay people’s fears about possible side effects of the AstraZeneca vaccine, all ministers of the Cypriot government got publicly vaccinated with the controversial jab on Thursday.

The action was broadcast by media directly from a vaccination centre in the island’s capital Nicosia.

“The decisive thing is to get vaccinated, not which vaccination we get,” Health Minister Constantinos Ioannou said on state television.

So far, just under 21 per cent of the population in Cyprus has been vaccinated at least once. In recent days, however, hundreds of people have refused to be vaccinated with the AstraZeneca jab, according to reports in the Cypriot media.

Cyprus allows the vaccine for all people over 30, although the European Medicines Agency (EMA) had last recommended administering AstraZeneca without any age restriction.

The benefits of protection against Covid-19 outweigh the possible risks, the EMA said, referring to rare cases of cerebral venous thrombosis after vaccination with the AstraZeneca jab.