All Ghana Open National Badminton Championship At Trust Sports Emporium

Admissions for the 2023 All Ghana Open Championship have been officially opened for interested participants to register and compete in the tournament scheduled at the Trust Sports Emporium from August 04-06, 2023.

With over 200 mammoth entries expected, this is an individual and club’s open championship event with men’s and women’s singles and doubles and mixed doubles events.

The age categories for the corporate teams, Juniors, Seniors, and Masters, are U15, U19, U30, 30-39,40-49, 50-59,60-69, and 70-79.

The Ghana Badminton Tournament Director, Delawoe Nyanyo, shared, “We have recently revamped our High-performance Programme with increasing global results and participation, enabling us to prioritize selected players capable of achieving national glory experience and challenge world-level opposition as part of their development in line with our Performance Programmes aiming to win Africa, Commonwealth, World, Paralympic and Olympic glory.

“The 2023 National Championship is the most essential selection event organized this year. Amateur and professional athletes from the various Badminton Clubs and shared interest groups in Ghana will perform at a top level and make an unforgettable show which will contribute to the growing popularization of the sport in our country.”

According to the Tournament Director, entries will be closing in 14-days, and they would be looking forward to registrations from every member of the badminton community in Ghana saying, “We cannot wait to be ‘unstoppable,’ to release and burn out some stress, network and engage in the Olympic sport of Badminton.”

There will be a direct qualification and elimination draw process, so everyone can get enough to play–for this year’s event.

During this 2023 All Ghana Open National Championships, our plan towards the National Team is to allow for further networking, competition, and opportunity to be selected into the national squad and gain educational scholarships. Corporate Masters’ players, both local and international residents’ players from across the nook and cranny, will attend the 2023 All Ghana Open National Championships to make staff play Badminton together, promote staff friendship, build business verticals, and strengthen company cohesion and support communication and interactive platform, whilst learning from each other and improving their badminton skills.

The winner of each category is awarded a national gold medal and crowned National Veterans Champion in their age category. The runner-up gets a silver medal, while the third-place winner receives a bronze medal. We invite clubs and affiliate Associations to enter a maximum of six male players and six female players and three pairs in each of the five events in each age category.

The 2023 All Ghana Open National Championships is a Grade 1 National Tournament with the highest-ranking points under the National Ranking System. To know more about this, Click here.

That said, we would want to cordially invite all individuals living in Ghana with a passion for competing for the glory of business, fun and networking to register for the upcoming Event; click here for Masters Registration and Juniors & Seniors Registration for the Application Information Package and details.

The Event also attracts sponsors, government, corporate and media personalities in a non-scoring open day trial on Saturday, August 5, and finals on Sunday, 6, 2023.