All Governments Under 1992 Constitution Have Failed Including NPP – Sophia Akuffo

Sophia Akuffo, Former Chief Justice said she is not enthused by the performance of governments since the inception of the 1992 Constitution (4h Republic).

She even noted that the New Patriotic Party (NPP) under which she was appointed as Chief Justice, is not exempted from her purview of poor-performing political administrations.

Speaking to Joy Fm, she said the constitution has been constantly pushed to the back burner by successive administrations to the detriment of their citizens.

“I’ve been disappointed with every single government under this Constitution. Because, after all that, we went through with the military and everything and we centred the Constitution as the guiding principle, at least, constitutionalism should have been what should have been guiding us,” she said.

According to her, “we have eroded so many standards, we’ve eroded so many principles.

“It’s not only the NPP government, as far as I’m concerned, but every government has also failed.”

The stateswoman has been on a vociferous path since the Finance Ministry decided to embark on a Domestic Debt Exchange programme.

She lashed out at the move describing it as wicked, unlawful, and disrespectful to pensioners who have worked hard in serving the country.