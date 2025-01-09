All Independent MPs in Ghana Declare Support for NDC Majority Caucus

In a significant development, all four independent Members of Parliament (MPs) in Ghana have expressed their intention to collaborate with the ruling National Democratic Congress (NDC) Majority Caucus.

The announcement was made by Majority Leader Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson on Wednesday, January 8th, 2025, in Parliament.

While Kwame Asare Obeng (A Plus), the MP for Gomoa Central, has officially communicated his decision to the Majority Caucus in writing, the remaining three independent MPs—Ohene Kwame Frimpong (Asante Akim North), Nandaya Yaw Stanley (Wulensi), and Worlasi Kpeli (Afram Plains North)—have confirmed their support verbally. They have been instructed to formally notify the Majority Caucus and the Speaker of Parliament in writing to solidify their decision.

This development strengthens the NDC’s parliamentary majority, enhancing their ability to pass legislation and advance their political agenda.