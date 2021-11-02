All is set for Bawumia’s public lecture on digital economy today

The countdown is over, and this evening at the Ashesi University, the Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumla will deliver his much publicised public lecture on government’s digitisation programme.

Dr Bawumia, who has spearheaded Ghana’s digitization drive, will deliver on the toplc: “Using Digitisation to Transform an Economy-The Ghana Story” with digitisation as a fourth industrial revolution.

Dr Bawumia will tell the Ghanaian success story of how the Akufo-Addo-led government has used digitisation to achieve a number of milestones, which are addressing social and economic issues.

A number of international financial and tech institutions will be part of the audience.

Ghana is globally renowned as a digitization pacesetter on the African continent.

Dr Bawumia is also expected to address how Ghana has achieved many global firsts in many innovations through digitisation.

The lecture will start at 1730 hours and it will be broadcast live on many television and radio stations across the country.