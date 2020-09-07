All is set for the National Democratic Congress’ (NDC) manifesto launch on Monday, September 7, at the University of Professional Studies,Accra (UPSA) for 2020 general election.

A statement issued by Mr James Agyenim-Boateng, the Spokesman of the NDC Campaign Team, copied to the Ghana News Agency said the manifesto, which represented the vision and programmes of the John Mahama – Naana

Jane Opoku-Agyemang ticket for the 2020 elections, addressed the “felt needs of people.”

“It follows months of wide consultations with various interest groups and individuals across the country,” the statement said.

The Monday evening event will be broadcast live on many radio and television stations throughout the country and expected to be streamed live on a number of social media platforms.”