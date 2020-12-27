All is set for the New Patriotic Party’s National Thanksgiving Service, at the Forecourt of the State House, for emerging victorious in the 2020 General Election.

The event is on the theme: “Ebenezer, thus Far the Lord has Helped Us; For the Battle is the Lord’s”.

The venue is festooned with the red, blue and white colours of the Party, with most of the supporters and sympathizers adorned in white apparel to signify victory.

It is being attended by the national executives of the Party, ministers of state, members of Parliament, metropolitan, municipal and district chief executives, constituency executives and grassroots supporters.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and his Vice, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, are expected to grace the occasion.

Renowned Ghanaian gospel musicians including Diana Asamoah, Philippa Baafi and Cwesi Oteng, as well as the Winneba Youth Choir and Harmonious Choir are expected to entertain the gathering with melodious music.

