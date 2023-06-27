All is set for PCI’s Prophetic ‘Mpaebo Kesie’ Prayer Session tomorrow

All is set for Parliament Chapel International’s (PCI) powerful prayer session dubbed “Mpaebo kesie” which comes off tomorrow, June 28, 2023.

The event which will be held at the Parliament Chapel International (PCI) Auditorium at Odorkor-Official Town, will be one of the power-packed prayer session to be organised by the SEER, Apostle Francis Amoako Attah.

Speaking on Angel Fm’s ‘Anopa Bofo’ today, Apostle Francis Amoako Attah indicated that tomorrow’s event is an extraordinary one as it has become “Prophetic,” since it falls on the same day as the Muslims’ festival.

He said, by divine interpretation, people must gather and receive the impartation from God and as Muslims are gathering tomorrow at the Black Star Square to pray to God/Allah, it is prudent for Christians to also gather same.

Apostle Francis Amoako Attah read from the Quran; Quran chapter 49 vs 10 “All believers are but one brothers, therefore make a settlement/peace with your brother, fear Allah” which he indicated means that all believers must come together as one and when God is visiting them to show mercy, He (God) will visit all at a location He (God) has chosen.

“Tomorrow’s ‘Mapaebo Kese’ is going to be powerful. You can’t afford to miss it. All is set. The Auditorium is ready. The program starts at 6am.”

The SEER also read from the Bible, Deuteronomy 6: 4-6 – “Hear, O Israel: The LORD our God, the LORD is one. Love the LORD your God with all your heart and with all your soul and with all your strength. These commandments that I give you today are to be on your hearts. Impress them on your children. Talk about them when you sit at home and when you walk along the road, when you lie down and when you get up. Tie them as symbols on your hands and bind them on your foreheads. And Quran 20:14 (20:14) Verily I am Allah. There is no god beside Me. So, serve Me and establish Prayers to remember Me. (20:15) The Hour of Resurrection is coming, urging all to respect the orders of God by using the Red cord, which signifies the Blood of Jesus.

He said, during the time of Joshua, Rehab the prostitute was the one who hid Joshua’s commandos, and because they were wearing the cord God save Rehab and everybody that was in her house at the time.

“Although she was a prostitute and many people thought she would rather die, she became the saviour,” he said.

According to him, there is going to be two mountains, two stones and two gatherings tomorrow and called on all to be available.

“So chose where you want to go, and where you want to be, because God is going to bless you.”

By PROSPER AGBENYEGA