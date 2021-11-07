All is set for third Ghana Arts and Culture Awards

The Arts and Culture Company has said that all is set for the third edition of the Ghana Arts and Culture Awards, slated for November 20, 2021 in Accra.

The awards are aimed at rewarding excellence within the arts and culture industry and also promoting tourism in the country.

In a release issued to the Ghana News Agency, on Thursday, in Accra, it said the event over the years had recognized the work of individuals and institutions that projected the Ghanaian arts and culture, including; Wiyaala, Mr Mohammed Adjei Sowah, Agya Koo Nimo, the Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA), Azmera Restaurant among others.

“The award categories include; Traditional Dance Group of the year, Outstanding Cultural Personality, Traditional Music Group of the year, Cultural Heritage Entrepreneur of the year, Cultural TV Programme of the year, Ghanaian Artiste of the year, Cultural Radio Programme of the year, Indigenous Caterer of the year, and Ghanaian movie of the year.

Others are; Discovery of the year, Ghanaian Visual Artist of the year, Arts and Culture Media of the year, Sculpture or Ceramic, Photography, Blog, Painting or Graffiti, Television, Drawing, Radio, Spoken Word Artist of the year, Art Festival Event of the year, Lifetime Achievement Award, Outstanding Theatre Performance of the year, Honorary Award, Ghanaian Fashion Designer of the year, Corporate Support for Arts and Culture and Special Award.

The event is being organised in partnership with the National Commission on Culture, GTA, Folklore Board, Tourism Society of Ghana and the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture.