All is set for this year’s CAL Bank Open Golf Championship scheduled for the Achimota Golf Course in Accra from Thursday, November 17 to Saturday, November 19.

Mr. Kwaku Ofosuhene, a Spokesman for the Achimota Golf Club who disclosed this to the Ghana News Agency in Accra on Monday, said about 120 golfers throughout the country were expected to participate in the four-day event.

He said the event would be played in accordance with the rules of the World’s Golf governing body and the local rules of the Achimota Golf Club.

Mr Ofosuhene mentioned some of the golfers expected to be seen in action as Maxwell Ababio, Felix Akafo, Jose Fernandes, Sintim Aboagye and Eugene Nartey.

The Ladies section would also witness crack golfers such as Mona Captan Myles-Lamptey, Florence Etwi-Barimah, Adelaide Owusu-Adjapong, Ama Morgan and Est her Antwi.

Felix Owusu-Adjapong, Paul; Owusu-Baah and Alex Fiagomey would battle each for supremacy in the Seniors segment.

There would be consolation prizes for ‘The Longest Drive’ ‘Nearest To the Pin’ as well as ‘Bobby’.