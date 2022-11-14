All Nations University is 20 years

All Nations University in Koforidua has organised several activities to celebrate its 20th anniversary, including the introduction of Founder’s Day on the theme: “Celebrating 20 years of quality and innovative higher education in Ghana.”

Among the events planned to celebrate the milestone were a presidential debate, a STEM workshop, a career and open day, networking opportunities, as well as a dinner with the founder, which drew together parents, students, alumni and corporate institutions from within and outside Ghana

During the weekend, students from the university presented a citation of gratitude and a citation of honour to Dr. Samuel Donkor, president and founder of All Nations University.

Dr. Donkor and his wife, Dr. Rose Donkor, also cut the 20th anniversary cake to symbolically kick off the celebration of Founder’s Day.

All Nations University opened in October 2002 with 37 students and was founded by Dr. Donkor, and affiliated with the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology and worked in collaboration with the SRM Institute of Science and Technology in India.

But now that the student population has grown astronomically to more than 3,122 and a presidential charter was issued to the university by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on May 28, 2020.

With the charter, All Nations University now has special rights and privileges to operate as an independent degree-granting institution.

In his remarks, Dr. Donkor thanked everyone for their assistance in making the 20 years possible and mentioned that agriculture was one of the major factors that boosted the university’s economy, noting that the school has 150 acres of coconut farm and several acres of plantain farm

“We want to bring down the cost of living with respect to our food, and the only way is for us to produce and preserve it so that it can be distributed to people throughout the year,” he said.

Professor Albert Gyimah, Chancellor of All Nations University, praised the founder for not abandoning his ambition of establishing the university to serve students both within and outside of Ghana.

He said the school was expanding its boundaries in order to provide students with moral values, business education, supply chain benefits, and other benefits.

Professor Simon Degbe, vice chancellor of Maranatha University College in Accra, exhorted students to work hard for successful academic records regardless of their shortcomings.

GhanaSat-1, Ghana’s first satellite in space, was launched from the International Space Station in July 2017 by the All Nations University.