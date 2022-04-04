All New Ghanaian Shows On Showmax This April

These Akwaaba Magic TV shows are also available to stream on Showmax in April, from a brand-new season of the hit drama series To Have and To Hold to Tanko Villas, a new comedy-drama starring Ghanaian comedian DKB to a new reality series GH Queens, featuring some of Ghana’s entertainment heavyweights like Efia Odo and Sista Afia. Also catch new episodes of the Ghanaian Showmax Original series ENO.

GH Queens | Stream now

Never has a feistier story been told in Ghana than what unfolds in Gh Queens. This new reality show follows four fiery young women gracing the Ghanaian entertainment scene, not only with their crafts, but also with their widely publicized social media platforms, and all the gossip surrounding their lives.

Directed by Ayebea ‘BZ’ Darko, GH Queens cast includes actress and media personality Efia Odo, singer-songwriter Sista Afia, social media influencer Abyna Marie and singer CocoTreyy.

To Have and To Hold S2 | Stream from 20 April

Lydia Forson, Naa Ashorkor and Zynnel Zuh are back for the second season of the hit Ghanaian drama series, To Have and To Hold.

To Have and To Hold follows the lives of three women in Ghana – the ambitious Akosua, the ever-optimistic Enyonam and the fun loving Kuukua – as they deal with the challenges life throws at them; be it a skirt chasing boss, a dishonest husband or a promiscuous partner.

With season one ending on a cliffhanger, there’s definitely more drama, and twists and turns to expect in season 2.

To Have and To Hold is directed by Ghana’s legendary filmmaker Ivan Quashigah (Inspector Bediako), and also stars Adjetey Anang, Kweku Elliot and Elikem Kumordzie.

Dede S2 | Stream from 4 April

Dede’s (Adomaa Ajeman) trials and tribulations continue as the popular Ghanaian telenovela ushers in a new season. Directed by Shirley Frimpong-Manso (ENO), Dede follows the tumultuous love story between Dede and Michael (Dean Amegashie), the lastborn son of the complicated, wealthy Robertson family.

Dede also stars Joselyn Dumas, Adjetey Anang, Anita Erskine, Gloria Osei-Sarfo, Lydia Forson and Godwin Namboh.

Rock That Aisle Again | Stream now

What if you were given a chance to redo your wedding? In this new reality series hosted by Ghanaian actress Sika Osei, past brides get a chance to walk the aisle again, but this time the journey is even more fashionable. From the studios of renowned wedding gown designers who will re-make their wedding dresses to the glam room to the wedding aisle, this reality show aims to give past brides an experience better than the last.

Tanko Villas | Stream from 17 April

Starring Ghanaina comedian and actor DKB, Roselyn Ngissah (Inside Out) and Nikki Samonas (Single Not Searching), this comedy-drama follows the tenants living in Tanko Villa under the “simple” yet hard-to-get rules set by landlords Mr. and Mrs. Tanko.

The chaos and madness surrounding the rules and shared living arrangements give rise to the comedy in every episode.

Tanko Villas is directed by Peter Sedufia (Sidechic Gang, Keteke).