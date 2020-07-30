Huawei has launched its newest smartphone the HUAWEI Y8p, a newcomer to the HUAWEI Y Series with a 6.3-inch OLED Dewdrop display.

Specifically designed to be stylish and practical, HUAWEI Y8p adopts a multi-purpose 48MP AI Triple camera with a solid performance of 6GB RAM and 128GB storage and an ultra slim and lightweight design.

It also delivers a wide range of innovative features that makes capturing photos and sharing life’s best moments fun for consumers of all ages.

48MP AI Triple Camera made for exceptional photography experience

The HUAWEI Y8p is a handy but powerful shooter that comes with a 48MP AI Triple camera system and a 16MP selfie camera that excels in a wide range of scenarios.

The 48MP main camera lets users capture stunning photos with ease. To make night photography easier and more enjoyable, HUAWEI Y8p supports AIS Super Night Photography and long exposure of up to six seconds for breath-taking low-light pictures with improved brightness, sharpened details and higher dynamic range – perfect for capturing indoor celebrations or rooftop parties at night.

Thanks to its 1/2-inch sensor, HUAWEI Y8p also supports great light sensitivity and provides a high degree of flexibility with its manual and auto ISO modes to let seasoned photographers optimise their settings by hand.

Adventurous users will love the 8MP wide-angle camera, which makes shooting scenic wide-angle shots and the occasional group photos on a compact device possible thanks to its 120-degree field of view. Finally, the 2MP Depth camera captures depth information to help users recreate gorgeous Bokeh effects that are a staple of any great portrait.

Both the front and rear cameras on HUAWEI Y8p supports a Portrait Mode that uses AI Beauty Editing algorithms for to make your portraits look great and natural in real time. It also offers various light Bokeh effects in the shape of hearts, swirls and more to let users spice things up with a simple tap.

Power and intelligence at your fingertips

The HUAWEI Y8p come with 6GB of RAM to ensure smoother running of apps, with 128GB of storage for ample amount of space for photos, videos, files, games and more. It is equipped with a large 4000mAh (typical value) battery with AI Power Saving support to offer a longer battery life.

At its heart lies the Kirin 710F chipset that ensures powerful and efficient performance even under intensive use for extended periods.

EMUI 10.1 comes with a UI featuring Morandi colours and offers user-friendly experience with intelligent features such as Dark Mode, which is developed based on human factors research, and an Eye Comfort Mode that effectively lowers blue light emission.

To bring more enjoyment and convenience to users, HUAWEI Y8p and EMUI 10.1 supports 3D Rendered Always-On Display, native photo collage, knuckle screenshot feature and more.

It also supports the latest version of Phone Clone that makes data transfer even faster without consuming cellular data.

The upgraded GPU Turbo technology decreases touch latency and ensures a smooth gaming experience with fewer frame drops. Combined, these features on HUAWEI Y8p deliver great gaming and entertainment experiences while providing the support that users need for productivity tasks

A stunning and practical display: 6.3-inch OLED Dewdrop Display:

As the newest member to HUAWEI Y Series, HUAWEI Y8p has adopted an OLED Dewdrop Display that looks stunning from every angle. The 6.3-inch display breathes life to any content with its high resolution and pixel density (2400×1080 @ 417ppi) that ensures images are shown with the right amount of sharpness.

Thanks to the 20:9 screen aspect ratio and a high screen-to-body ratio of 90.17 per cent , the viewing experience is superbly immersive whether the user is gaming, watching videos or simply browsing images. HUAWEI Y8p also supports the advanced in-screen fingerprint technology, so users can unlock the device or access apps more easily.

HUAWEI Y8p has a pocket-friendly body that measures about 7.7mm thick with a weight of 163g . Together with the mid frame that features a 3D Arc Design, the smartphone has a comfortable grip and a trendy look available in classic Midnight Black and the mesmerising Breathing Crystal that even the most fashion-minded young consumers will find attractive.

HUAWEI Y8p is pre-installed with AppGallery, Huawei’s official app marketplace, which offers a wealth of global and localised apps that enrich the Huawei device user experience. Users can also enjoy a rich library of quality entertainment media on HUAWEI Video, HUAWEI Music and HUAWEI Reader, with new content from top providers being added on a continuous basis.

Pricing and Availability

Available in Breathing Crystal and Midnight Black, HUAWEI Y8p comes with 6GB RAM + 128GB storage is priced at 1259 Ghana Cedis beginning 14th August, 2020.

