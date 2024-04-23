All Roads Lead To Parliament Chapel Tomorrow; Time To Crucify Your Troubles

All is set for another amazing and spirit-filled prayer session dubbed “Mpaebo Kese” at the Parliament Chapel International (PCI), Odokor Official Town on April 24, 2024.

Tomorrow’s “Mpaebo Kese” which according to the SEER and Founder and Leader of Parliament Chapel International, Apostle Francis Amoako Attah is “So prophetic” will see the crucifixion of troubles, crucifixion of enemies, crucifixion of anything that is holding us back.

Extending invitation to all, Apostle Francis Amoako Attah said this edition of “Mpaebo Kese” is happening on the 24th day of the 4th month, 2024 which makes it more prophetic.

He said, he will be sharing NAILS to people who will attend the session. These nails according to him, are for prophetic directions.

“John 20:25 says; The other disciples therefore said unto him, We have seen the Lord. But he said unto them, Except I shall see in his hands the print of the nails, and put my finger into the print of the nails, and thrust my hand into his side, I will not believe.”

This he said, is an indication that Jesus Christ was killed using nails some 2000 years ago and in 2014, we are going to, prophetically, use nails to kill our troubles.

He revealed that he gave similar directions in 2004 and the outcome was so scarry considering the number of deaths.

Dumsor, Dollar

Apostle Francis Amoako Attah revealed that power crisis (Dumsor), frustrations and the rise in the Dollar are major things that will confront the country.

According to him, the dollar has risen to over 17% in the spiritual real and would manifest if nothing is done by our leaders to save the situation.

He said, the so-called big men who are keeping the dollar and refusing to release them will disgrace the government if they fail to release the dollars because the dollar will rise to above 17%.

“Come to Parliament Chapel tomorrow. We will crucify them,” he said inviting all to this edition of “Mpaebo Kese”.