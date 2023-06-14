All Roads Lead To The Oil Dome For The Accra Edition Of Praiz Reloaded With Joe Mettle

Come Sunday, June 25, the 21, 000 capacity Oil Dome of Royal House Chapel International, Accra will be the center of action as Joe Mettle Ministries brings to patrons the 11th edition of his annual much anticipated Praiz Reloaded Worship Concert.

Having been regarded as one of the biggest worship events in Ghana, this year’s edition of Praiz Reloaded is in two phases – Kumasi and Accra. The first was already held in Kumasi on the 11th of June at CCC – Ayigya. As usual, worshippers in Kumasi and its environs came in their numbers to worship with the award-winning Ghanaian gospel singer.

The Kumasi phase has created great anticipation in the air for the main event in Accra which is scheduled to come off barely two weeks from now.

Guest ministers to perform on the night include Cece Twum, Edwin Dadson, Bethel Revival Choir all from Ghana, and Dunsin Oyekan from Nigeria.

Tickets are selling fast for GHC100 (Double), GHC60 (Standard) and GHC150 (VIP) respectively. Ticket outlets are Aiport Shell, Baatsonaa Total, Osu Shell, Dansoman Shell, Tema Comm 9 Shell, Jayray Shops, Nallem Shop and Haatso Shell.

Tickets can also be purchased online via https://joemettlemusic.com

Joe Mettle being the first Ghanaian gospel artiste to be awarded Artiste of the Year, at the 2017 edition of the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMAs), is known for his excellence, incredible repertoire of locally and internationally recognized music. Some of his hit songs such as ‘Nhyira’ ‘Bo Noo Ni’, ‘Onwanwani’, ‘Turning Around’ are parts of some of his older records that are part of a regular feature in our church settings.

Fast forward, Ye Obuami, Kadosh are some of his recent songs that have become monster hits that are very well known in Ghana and outside the walls of Ghana.