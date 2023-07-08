All set for 2023 Ghana Party in the Park festival

Ghanaian international Marketing Communications and Entertainment Solutions Company, Akwaaba UK, has stated its readiness to host this year’s Ghana Party in the Park and Ghana Expo events scheduled for next week.

The events are being organised in collaboration with the British High Commission in Accra and the Ghana High Commission, United Kingdom, with support from the Ghana Investment Promotions Centre (GIPC).

It starts with the two-day Expo Ghana on July 13–14, 2023, at the Canary Wharf Hotel, London, where Ghanaian and UK businesses would engage and explore possibilities for partnerships and building synergies.

Over a thousand people from the business community in Ghana and the UK are expected to attend.

On Saturday, July 15, 2023, all roads would lead to Trent Park, Cockfosters Road, in London for the Ghana Party in the Park (GPITP) festival, known to be the biggest Ghanaian event outside the country.

About 8,000 people from across the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States of America, and the Caribbean are expected to attend.

Akwaaba UK has announced a crack list of musicians to perform at this year’s edition of the annual GPITP, including celebrated Ghanaian music groups R2Bees and VVIP, the legendary performer Samini, and multiple award-winning rapper Medikal.

Other artists billed to perform are Mr. Drew, Cina Soul, Quamina MP, and Lasmid.

Mr. Dennis Tawiah, Chief Executive Officer of Akwaaba UK, indicated that his outfit is ready to give the thousands of patrons they will be hosting over the three days an extraordinary experience.

“As you all know, Akwaaba UK has been at the forefront of putting together the biggest and best international events across Europe for the African community and beyond. All is set for this year’s Expo Ghana and Ghana Party in the Park, and we are going to ensure we give the audience a memorable experience and create adequate opportunities for them to engage with strategic businesses, investors, and key decision makers”, he added.

He further solicited support from all relevant state agencies, private entities, and key industry stakeholders in Ghana as well as the United Kingdom to make this year’s edition of Expo Ghana and GPITP bigger, better, and more successful ahead of the 20th edition of GPITP, which will be a homecoming musical concert in Ghana next year.

Sponsors of the 2023 Expo Ghana and Ghana Party in the Park include Royal AirMaroc, Tropical Sun, World Remit, Mukuru, Supermalt, CBG Bank, Lakeside Estate, KGL, GIPC, TapTap Send, Unity Link, Ghana Free Zones Authority, and Ghana Real Estate Developers Association (GREDA).