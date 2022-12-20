All Set for Abor’s Fitness Club Community Football Tournament 

The Abor’s Fitness Club is set to hold it’s extravagant community football Gala in Accra.

The event slated for the Kokomlemle ATTC school park from Wednesday, 21st December 2022 to 2nd January, 2023 is aimed at unearthing young and talented players as well as rewarding deserving players.

The 2-weeks event is expected to attract 16 communities across the Ayawaso central constituencies in Accra.

They include Wawa road, Pig Farm, Kokomlemle, ATTC, Circle, Kotobabi, Panama and Nkansah Djan.

The other communities are possible together, Opeele 11, Malam Atta, Quaye Mensah, Alajo Central, Nii Nortey Agbo and Ayikaija

Hon. Moses Abor, the brain behind the event who double as the NPP Greater Accra youth organizer and assembly member for the Kokomlemle East electoral area says he is anticipating a good event.

He disclosed that the event forms part of his objectives of providing suitable environment for youth footballers in his constituency, adding that both international and local scouts will be in attendance to explore successful players.

“I have been organizing this event for the past twelve years to tap talented players in my constituency and push them to the top so that in the future when I am not around I could say that I am happy.

“It is something I do yearly so those who will perform very well, the team and I will look into and see very hard players who are playing very well, most disciplined players so that we can be able to passport for them in my constituency and fly them out, so that in the future I could see players in my constituency playing at the world cup,” he added.

Hon. Abor again stated that measures have been put in place to ensure that youth are well resourced through education, technology and sports.

He urged Ghanaians and sporting enthusiasts especially the youth in the country to support his ambitions.

Professional players, coaches, managers among others are expected to grace the occasion.

Winners of the event will walk home with cash prizes, footballs and products.