All Set For Adamfopa Talent Quest Launch Friday

Renowned artistes such as Samini, Bessa Simons, Jupitar, Clemento Suarez, DanceGod Lloyd upcoming musical acts like Yieyie, Bongo Ideas, Jackmario, Skonz, Esuapim Cultural Troupe, Ash Benny, Kpakposhito Ensemble among others will be storming Alliance Francasie this Friday May 9, for the launch of the much-anticipated Adamfopa Talent Quest, a music/creative talent reality contest.

The main event, which will take place in France, seeks to foster artistic collaboration and strengthen cultural ties between Africa and Europe.

It aims to discover and nurture the creative talents of young Africans born and raised in the diaspora.

Adamfopa Talent Quest is a music competition organised to provide a platform for young individuals in the diaspora to showcase their extraordinary musical talents.

It is jointly organised by Ghanaian-based international event company, Ram Media Concepts and France-based Adamfopa Media Paris in collaboration with the Musicians Union of Ghana (MUSIGA).

It also aims to discover young African talents, celebrate Ghanaian and African cultures, and provide a platform for African diaspora youth in Europe to reconnect with their heritage.

The launch in Accra is expected to attract key music industry personalities, including stakeholders, musicians, and entertainment executives.

Under the theme “Unveiling Ghana Experience,” the Adamfopa Talent Quest will provide a stage for Ghanaian youth in Europe to showcase their creative skills and talents.

The reality will highlight various entertainment disciplines, including music, dance, acting, comedy, rap, acrobatics, and other creative expressions.

With its mission to empower young African talents and bridge cultural gaps, the Adamfopa Talent Quest promises to be a groundbreaking initiative in the creative arts industry.

By George Clifford Owusu