All set for De-luxy Professional Boxing League Fight 13 on September 17

The 13th Fight Night of the De-luxy Professional Boxing League promoted by Imax Media expects to pull another crowd to the Bukom Boxing Arena on Saturday, September 17th, 2022.

On the bill are exciting pairings which have been sanctioned by the Ghana Boxing Authority (GBA).

Mohammed Fuseini of Charles Quartey Boxing Foundation will meet Arnold Addo of Palm Springs in a Bantamweight contest, while George Fawo Mensah clashes with Issa Abbas Ali of Fit Square in a Welterweight match.

Amolga Atopika of Seconds Out will face a boxer from The Gym.

Samuel Odartey Lamptey of Sonia Gym will face Prince Amarquaye of Black Panthers in a Super Featherweight clash, while Michael Offei Dodoo from Attoh Quarshie meets a boxer from Wisdom Gym.

Joseph Tetteh of Akotoku will face Prince Arhin of Sea View in a Middleweight contest, as John Easter meets Abraham Condoh in a Super Middleweight match.

Loren Japhet, a Tanzanian based in Ghana will face Tadja Woli Imoru Hanri of Benin for the WABU Super Featherweight Championship title. This is a fight boxing fans must not miss.

Robert Nunoo fights Joseph Chukwuemeka Amuebunda in a Super Featherweight contest.

Mubarak Abubakar will face Sampson Amoak in a Middleweight fray, while Richard Fenyi squares up with Bernard Adzewoda.

Sherif Anim will meet Nash Tagoe, while Joseph Allotey clashes with Simon Tackie in a Light Flyweight contest.

Felix Ajom will take on Nathaniel Nukpe in a fight boxing fans can not miss.

Musicians Kamelyeon and Nii Funny will be present to dish out the music that the fans want.

The De-luxy Professional Boxing League is sponsored by Renault, Imax Electronics, Techno, TCL and Max Buy. The show is telecasted live on Max TV.