All set for Ghana Blockchain Summit by Binance

BNB Chain, a Layer 1 blockchain founded by the world’s leading blockchain ecosystem and cryptocurrency infrastructure provider, Binance will hold a blockchain summit in Accra, Ghana on Saturday, April 23, 2022.

The summit will highlight the global BNB Chain “Revelation” hackathon, featuring workshops that will focus on rapidly building blockchain solutions on the BNB Chain.

Register HERE to attend

Location: UPSA Auditorium, Ghana

Date: Saturday, April 23, 2022 at 11AM – 3PM

Discussions at the summit will spotlight 4 main areas of Web3:

NFT project exhibitions

Trading crypto assets

Blockchain-based protocols

Businesses interested in Web3 architecture

Attendees will be joined by high-profile speakers for a very interactive session featuring insights, tools and case studies within the DeFi and BNB ecosystems. There will be lots of networking between crypto enthusiasts, startups, businesses, investors and NFT artists from different parts of the continent.

BNB Chain, one of the world’s largest community-driven, open-sourced and decentralized blockchain ecosystems, continues to outpace all other blockchains in regard to transactions, wallets, and other metrics – and the chain is only looking to build even further.

“Through the name ‘Revelations,’ we want to promote the idea of new discoveries and developments within the BNB Chain ecosystem,” said Samy Karim, Ecosystem Coordinator of BNB Chain. “Some of you may have seen that in the 2022 technology roadmap, BNB Chain expects to evolve from single chain to multichain.”

Attendees at the summit will also stand a chance to win super valuable BNB Chain POAP NFTs which will be safely huddled inside a Binance Mystery Box. The NFTs which will be available to be won are a special collection of rare/ super rare NFTs that will grant its holders different levels of access to events in the near future, along with other gifts!

About BNB Chain

BNB Chain is a sovereign smart contract blockchain delivering Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) compatible programmability. Designed for lightning speed and low transaction fees while adding Smart Contracts functionality for dApps – BNB Chain tops in infrastructure performance as the biggest DeFi blockchain with 100M+ users in its ecosystem. For more information on BNB Chain, please visit: https://www.bnbchain.world/en