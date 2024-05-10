All Set For Global Outstanding Women Awards Launch In Dubai

All is set for the much- anticipated Global Outstanding Women Awards (GOWA) launch in Dubai, Afua Asantewaa O Aduonum, CEO of ASKOF Productions Limited organizers of the event has said.

A -20 member contingent is expected to make the trip for the launch scheduled for May 11 at…in Dubai.

Organizwrs of the award scheme-; Ghana Outstanding Women Awards (GOWA) which sought to recognize and women impacting communities said the launch of the global version is to recognize women touching lives beyond the shores of Ghana.

The ASKOF Productions Limited CEO said ” We done this for close to a decade in Ghana and Africa, we decided to go global to equally reward and recognize the achievements of other great women out there.

” All is set, I am together with my team comprising Christian Asante, Fredrick Fosuhene, Eugene Ofori Kwarteng, Isaac Amponsah and Kelvin Abban are ready of course not forgetting our official travel partner- Carefront Travel and Tours to deliver a top class launch.”

A date for the event scheduled for later this year would be announced at the launch.

Past winners of the prestigious annual award scheme-are marketing guru madam Esther Corbbah, Afia Pokua, Deloris Frimpong Manso ( Delay), madam …AMA boss etc.