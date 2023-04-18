All Set For Gloria Vs Abigail In Greater Accra Regional Ampe Sports Title

The two Greater Accra Regional Ampe Sports warriors were perfect in their last separate contentious matches held at the Accra Girls High School. Inside the St. Johns Grammar School no other student has been more perfect than Abigail Tetteh who aims to extend her mighty stamina and jump skills to the Accra Technical Training College (ATTC) to demonstrate her first impressive performance against the known Ampe Sports combatant.

Clearly, the Thursday, April 20, 2023 Ampe Sports regional championship may favour Gloria of ATTC due to the match hosting and home advantage. Across the famous and fastest developing technical training college in Ghana, it is worth noting that the ATTC students and management’s availability will be massive to upset Abigail’s performance when both have the chance to record the first regional championship title. The comparison of both sports ladies is difficult due to their equally antipathetic traits especially when any of these two is in the Ampe Sports arena with an opponent.

Apparently these Ampe Sports heroes are chasing a lucrative sports career and a global opportunity and the evidence would be known when the Cultural Games Association (CGA) and the National Sports Authority (Ministry of Youth and Sports) launch the Ampe Sports in May 2023 at the Accra Sports Stadium. The camp of both Abigail and Gloria are aware of the maiden national championship to be held at the Stadium during the launching event and the two are meeting with a real confidence to win and advance to the national level for a national honour and recognition.

In a short interview with Ms. Linda, the Head of Cultural Programs at the St. John’s Grammar School said ‘‘we need to bring the school and the people of GA North Municipal together to support Abigail, it is a tough moment for her and also for her diehard supporters in our school’’. ‘‘I understand it is a moment to show a bit anxiety but we have to demonstrate how important it is to secure the first regional trophy for the school, our great supporters and the municipal. In the view of the Cultural Program mistress, she maintained that ‘‘ATTC may have intolerant crowd around the hot Ampe Sports arena and the match will certainly be punctuated by tactical chants but our technical team and the player have solution to focus on winning’’.

The two Ampe Sports stalwarts have never met in any of the competitive events however, their separate regional matches have always produce admirable results and considering all previous encouraging performances a win on Thursday could significantly determine the outcome of the National Championship in May.

The event is set for a 14:00 kick-off at the Accra Technical Training Centre

From:

CGA Press Centre