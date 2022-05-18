All Set For GMA-USA 2022

The executive board of Ghana Music Awards-USA has announced that they are all set for this year’s Taptap to Send sponsored event.

Dubbed “The Music Matters”, the event is scheduled to take place on August 20, 2022 at the plush Lincoln Theater in Columbus Ohio. In a telephone conversation with the CEO Dennis Boafo also known as Don D, he said this year’s event promised to be far bigger and better than the previous years.

He said after a lengthy meeting with key stakeholders and the planning team I’m Ohio over the weekend, he is very very optimistic that the team will pull a wonder show this season.

The first batch of artists scheduled to perform at the main event is Diana Hamilton Empress Gifty, Cee of Mentor One fame, a surprise Gospel artiste, and a host of secular artists that will be rolled out in due course.

Tickets are available online and also through GMA-USA holiness +1 609 251 0178