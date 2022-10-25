All set for Mobile World Congress Africa in Kigali

All is set for GSMA’s flagship mobile industry and technology event, Mobile World Congress Africa at the state-of-the-art Kigali Convention Center (KCC) in the beautiful hilly country of Rwanda, East Africa.

The event, organized in collaboration with the government of Rwanda, comes to Africa for the first time as it returns to its physical sessions format in a post-Covid era.

It brings over 2,000 participants from more than 75 operators with almost 400 companies in the broader mobile ecosystem, to be addressed by at least 187 speakers.

Among the speakers are the CEO of Ghana Interbank Payments and Settlements Systems (GhIPSS), Archie Hesse and the CEO of Ghana Chamber of Telecommunications, Ing. Dr. Ken Ashigbey.

Archie Hesse will be on the panel for the launch of The State of Instant and Inclusive Payment Systems in Africa 2022, while Dr. Ken Ashigbey will be on two panels – Accelerating digital transformation through fiscal policy reforms and Assessing the imapct of telecoms traffic monitoring systems in Sub-Saharan Africa.

This year’s MWC Africa itself, is anchored on four key themes: Leadership for Connectivity; One People, One Purpose; Accelerate Africa, and Fintech.

Leadership for Connectivity welcomes leaders from across the ecosystem to outline their visions, as well as explore the next steps in Africa’s transformative agenda and its 5G journey.

One People, One Purpose focuses on the urgency to bridge the digital divide, as well as connect, educate and empower communities. On that score, participants will explore catalysts for building Africa’s digital economy and highly skilled, inclusive and sustainable digital societies across the continent.

Accelerate Africa on the other hand, will highlight pioneering technologies and examine how they will aid the continent to become a global leader in innovation. Great attention will also be given to the rise of Web3 and Metaverse, and what it means for Africa.

The Fintech theme will explore the latest innovations in FinTech, as well as discuss opportunities for new partnerships, while taking a closer look at how emerging technologies are set to shape Africa’s financial services over the next decade.

There will three main keynote addresses, one each for the three days.

Keynote 1 will be on the topic – Building a Digital Future Together.

Keynote 2 is on Leveraging Tech to Transform Africa.

Keynote 3 is on FinTech, what does the Future hold?

MWC Africa 2022 will also showcases the cutting-edge trends in connectivity and mobile innovation featuring at least 43 industry brands, governments, industry regulators, venture capitalists, investors and more from across the continent and elsewhere.

The event will feature at least 47 sessions in the form of meetings, product launches, awards events, cocktails, entertainment events and more.

Main partners for event at Mastercard, MTN, Orange and ZTE. The supporting partners and sponsors are ASVL Summit, Smart Africa, Safaricom, Evina and M-Pesa, while the official media partners are Africa News and CNBC Africa.

Techgh24 is also here to bring you as much of the key highlights and the major innovations that will be showcased in the course of the three days.