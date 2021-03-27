All the boxers on the international bill to be organized by SOAQ Empire Boxing Promotions are ready to rumble on Saturday night at the Cahaya Lounge at Agyiriganor, near East Legon.

After a successful weigh-in on Friday, all is set and the officials are also good to go.

For the main bout with multiple super flyweight title belts at stake, Prince Patel from the UK tipped the scale at 114lbs and Tanzanian Julius Thomas Kisarawe at 114lbs.

They will clash for theWBO super flyweight Africa title, WBO Global, WBA intercontinental, IBF Continental and Commonwealth titles.

In the Heavyweight championship for the WBA Pan Africa heavyweight title, Ebenezer Tetteh who weighed 234.6 lbs has promised to revenge two defeats he suffered from Osmanu Haruna who scaled 276.0 lbs at the amateur level.

In the under cards, new kid on the block Mohammed Nii Ayikwei Aryeetey checked the scale at 112lbs and expressed his readiness.

All the boxers including the females Lucy Wildheart and Flora Machela from UK and Tanzania respectively also checked their weight.

The proprietor of Cahaya Lounge, D. K promised to give boxing fans a memorable treat on Saturday, March 27. 2021.

Match maker, Michael Patterson said he expects an entertaining night and promised that all the Covid -19 protocols will be applied at the venue.