All set for Ninth Gold Fields PGA Championship

A total of 32 professional golfers made up of 24 Ghanaians and eight foreign golfers would compete at the 2022 Gold Fields Professional Golfers Association (PGA) Tournament at the Damang Golf Club.

This year’s event would be the ninth edition of the tournament and is expected to tee-off from Wednesday, November 30 to Saturday, December 03.

The Gold Fields PGA Championship has over the years been the final tournament to end the PGA calendar year.

Addressing the media at short ceremony, Mr Mark Coffie, President of PGA explained that the 24 Ghanaians were the top ranked players during a four mini tournament played within the year while the foreign golfers would be from Nigeria, Cote d’Ivoire, Togo, Zimbabwe, Senegal, and Gabon.

He added that 16 senior golfers would also play at the championship.

The President mentioned that the regular pros would play for four days but would be cut to 24 after the first two days while the senior pros would also play for three days but would also be cut to eight after the second day.

Mr Joshua Mortoti, Executive Vice President and of West Africa for Gold Field Limited, commended PGA for showing commitment which has led to nine successive events.

He mentioned that the winning prize for the regular pros was GH₡50,000 and GH₡20,000 for the senior pros making the total prize money of GH₡267,000 for the regular pros and GH₡69,000 for the senior pros.

“The grand total for the prize money for this year’s tournament is GH₡336,500 and as you would notice, the total prize money has increased significantly from last year, which was GH₡172,000,” he said.

He announced that covid restrictions had been lifted at the golf course and would be expecting a full participation and a keen competition.

Mr Hans De-Beer, Chairman of the Organising Committee, also added that the course was in good shape and ready for the tournament.

He said they hosted the Ghana Open about two weeks ago and according to him, there were lots of positive compliments from the players and described the Damang Golf Club as the best golf course in the country.