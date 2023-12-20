All Set For Nshona Rave Boxing, Entertainment And Food Festival

Maja Media in collaboration with the Wisdom Boxing Promotions are bringing something new to Ghana Boxing as they look set to organize the Nshona Rave Show at the Bukom Boxing Arena on Friday December 23, 2023.

The event will involve boxing at all levels and categories; juvenile, female performers, amateur stars and rising professionals as well as entertainment featuring some of the best musicians in Accra and the introduction of E-Boxing, which is matchup putting the digital likeness of Muhammed Ali against other boxing legends and icons.

The real-time simulations will feature results based on data modelling to create virtual fights exclusively broadcast realistic, computer-generated digital likeness for global and commercial applications.

According to the organisers of the Nshoa Rave, the programme is going to be held occasionally with the mixing of boxing with music and food.

The 2023 edition will see Tokyo Olympic Bronze Medalist Samuel Takyi in action, as well as Theo Allotey who won Bronze at the 2024 African Olympic Qualifier in Senegal, Wahid Omar and other top boxers from the Wisdom Boxing Club (WBC).

Samson Jarah takes on Benjamin Nii Saka Bulley in a middleweight 6-rounder, Ezekiel Annan faces undefeated Nigerian sensation, Micheal ‘AMB’ Adesodun.

The show may be won by the juvenile boxers, Prince Larbie, Mohammed Ablorh and Samuel Plange.

Victor Kyerenaten said Nshona Rave is focused on the youth and the rising stars and they also here for the under-dog within the entertainment and sports world.

Nshona Rave Festival will become the premier sports entertainment brand in Ghana. The brand will become a powerful platform for discovering and developing Ghana’s young rising stars.

Miss Sarah Lotus Asare said the event starts from 1pm and continues till midnight, she hinted that this year’s Christmas celebrations start with exciting boxing on Friday.

Weigh In and Special Press Conference is on Thursday at the Wisdom Gym in Accra.