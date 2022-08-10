All set for ‘Octopus’ and Juan Gabriel Medina clash

Former amateur sensation Prince Dzanie popularly called “The Octopus” makes his US debut in a Bantamweight contest against Juan Gabriel Medina who hails from The Dominican Republic.

The fight comes on tonight, August 10, 2022 at The Garden Theater, Detroit, Michigan,USA and is put together by Salita Promotions owned by Dmitry Salita.

Medina comes into the fight with a record of 25 FIGHTS, 14 WINS, 11 LOSSES and 12 KNOCKOUTS . He has also been knocked out in his two most recent fights against Melvin Lopez and Emmanuel Rodriguez

Dzanie on the other hand, though undefeated in 22 bouts, is yet to be really tested. Albeit, he should be able to make mince meat of Medina.

A convincing victory for the lanky and rangy Ghanaian could set him up for bigger things.