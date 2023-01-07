All set for Pillow Fighting Championship

The much awaited Pillow Fighting Championship at Chorkor comes up on Saturday, January 7th, 2023 at the Alomo Junction.

According to the organisers, Dreamland Sports Plus who are staging the event in collaboration with traditional and political leaders in the Ablekuma South Constituency, and Chorkor authorities, there would be lots of entertainment to spice the pillow fights, like boxing, dancing, musicians to exhibit their skills and talent, modeling and others.

Mr. Emmanuel Olla Williams, President of the Ghana Pillow Fighting Championship every thing is set and they hope to entertain and educate the people of Chorkor that there are many sports that people should get involved in.

He said Good Day Energy Drink will refresh guests and winners. He named the officials for the event as very experienced and fair in their trade.

The Chief Judge is S. B Macauley, Judges for the male bouts are Samuel Patterson, Patrick Johnson and Bernard Abbey Quaye and George Williams.

Judges for the female bouts are Ayisha Adamu Williams, Sarah Awini and Juliana Kwaning.

Referees for the male bouts are Fred Danso, Edmund Quansah, Charles Oteng Acquah, Joshua Nii Okaikoi Tagoe, Ebenezer Kofi Ofosu

The ring announcer are William Ayiku Ocansey, Charity Oteng Darkwa and Enoch Sackey. Precious Williams is the card girl.

Commentators are Vincent Baffour Awuah,, Sabina Angaaga and David Odamtten.

The invited guests include Henry Nii Sackey – Head of Technical – Sport, University of Ghana, Hon. Myersaka Show man, Hon. Theophilus Quaye ,Maria Naa Afi Mawuniwo UK, Adiza Issah UK and Hon. Okoe Vanderpuije, MP for Ablekuma South and Hon.Jerry Ahmed Shaib, CEO OF the Coastal Development Agency, CODA.

Pillow Fighting is becoming one of the fastest growing sports in the USA, Canada and Europe. Ghana is leading the game in Africa.