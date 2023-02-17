All Set For President To Deliver State of the Nation Address On February 28

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo will on Tuesday, February 28, deliver the State of the Nation Address (SONA) to Parliament, in accordance with Article 67 of the 1992 Constitution.

Mr Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, Chairman of the Business Committee of Parliament, said this on Friday when he presented the Business Statement of the House for the week ending Friday, February 24, 2023.

“Mr Speaker, barring any unforeseen developments, H.E. the President of the Republic is expected to deliver a message on the State of the Nation on Tuesday, 28th February, 2023, in accordance with Article 67 of the Constitution,” he said.

Touching on the 30th Anniversary of Parliamentary Democracy under the Fourth Republic, Mr Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, also the Majority Leader and Leader of Government Business, said Parliament had earmarked several activities throughout the year to celebrate the monumental milestone.

The official launch is scheduled for Wednesday, February 22, at 0900 hours in the Debating Chamber, the venue of the event.

On the scope of work for the ensuing week, Mr Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu said five ministers were expected to attend upon the House to respond to 48 questions.

The questions are categorised under 46 oral and two urgent inquiries.

The ministers of Health, Transport, Lands and Natural Resources, Education, and Roads and Highways are scheduled to respond to the questions.

Mr Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu urged Committees with referrals to expedite work on same for the consideration of the House.