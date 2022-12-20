All set for River Jamboree at Volo on Dec. 29 and 30

All roads lead to Volo in the Volta Region on 29th and 30th December, 2022 for River Jamboree, an event that seeks to give revelers fun time outside the city.

This is an opportunity for people who seek to escape the hustle and bustle of the cities to catch the cool breeze of the Volta river at Volo, near Juapong.

River Jamboree provides a serene and cozy environment as patrons enjoy good music, boat ride, camping, dance and food.

There are tents to be rented out to attendees and also for those who want to have a feel of how Christmas is celebrated in the villages, there will be what is known in Akan as ‘bronya dan,’ a hut made of palm fronds, palm leaves and in some cases grasses.

Edem and Epixode are the headline artistes for the two-day event. Other musicians performing are Keeny Ice, Jah phinga, Jj Gonami, Tokz, Vanilla, Fiamor, Gambo, Agbeshie, Stal i, Phaize, Rolly Panda and more.

Another side attraction will be the display of culture.

According to the Head of Production, Jonilar, aside from the fun aspect of the River Jamboree, they also seek to use the platform to drum home the need to protect our river bodies.

The rate is 20 cedis per head for each day.

Volo is a 15-minutes drive away from Juapong just after crossing the Adome bridge. See direction on YouTube