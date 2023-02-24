All set for Senate elections in Cameroon – Elecam

Cameroon’s electoral body Elections Cameroon (Elecam) said Thursday that everything is ready for hitch-free Senate elections scheduled in the central African nation next month.

“Regardless of the scale and volume of activities planned during this period, the list of senatorial electors has already been updated and published far ahead of the statutory deadline.

In the same vein, be assured that all voter cards for the senatorial electors have already been produced and … ballot papers and election campaign documents have been produced and ready for deployment,” Chairperson of Elecam Enow Abrams Egbe told reporters in Yaounde, the capital of Cameroon, during a meeting to evaluate the level of preparations for the elections.

“As of today, we can give assurance that everything is set to carry on with the next phases, the nearest of which being the election campaign,” he added.

The Senate, or the Upper House of the Parliament, has 100 seats, but the election will be held for 70 seats as 30 senators will be appointed by President Paul Biya.

Ten political parties will take part in the elections which will be held on March 12. Enditem