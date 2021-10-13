All set for the 2021 Odwira Beach Soccer Cup in the Eastern region

This weekend, by kind courtesy of the Odwira Festival and Okere District Assembly, twenty towns will contest in the first-ever Beach Soccer Tournament to be played in mainland Ghana.

The novelty is the brainchild of the Okere DCE (Eastern Region) Daniel Nana Kenneth Addo in collaboration with Beach Soccer Ghana and One Ghana.

The 2021 Odwira Beach Soccer Cup will be played under the auspices of the Okuapehene; Oseadeeyo Kwasi Akuffo III who received the glittering giant trophy at the Okuapeman Palace in Akropong alongside his Chiefs and elders.

Betboro will headline the sponsors with packages for the teams and individual Player Awards for Goal King, Best Goalkeeper, Best Coach and the overall Tournament MVP.

Betboro announce that as part of their commitment to support the Covid-19 Education and Awareness Campaign, a special Betboro shuttle bus will be made available to journalists covering the Odwira Beach Soccer Cup at the Asenema Waterfalls.

The 45 seater air-conditioned bus will convey Media Persons from Accra to Akropong and back ton Friday 15th & Saturday 16th October 2021.

Betboro will also unveil a special Predict and Win Competition at the venue for locals and visiting spectators.

For more information, visit betboro.com.gh

The General Secretary of the Ghana Football Association will provide Beach Soccer balls for the Tournament.

Other sponsors are Last Chance Travel and Tour, Pura Vida Gold Milk, Eddy’s Pizza, Round 2 Bitters, Rock Energy Drink, TCL, Tecno Mobile and MaxBuy.

Event partners are Safari Valley Resort, Akro Farms, Beyond the Return, Ghana Tourism Authority and host venue Asenema Waterfalls.