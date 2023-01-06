All set for the “black star line” festival today

All is set for the first concert of the year 2023, Black Star Line Festival to come off today at 1500 hours.

The show, scheduled to happen at the Black Star Square would witness performances from Chance The Rapper, Vic Mensa, Erykah Badu, T-Pain, Jeremiah, Sarkodie, Asakaa Boys, Tobe Nwigwe, M.anifest and other special guests.

A visit by the Ghana News Agency (GNA) to the venue grounds observed the presence of security personnel stationed at various vantage points of the grounds, with others patrolling the area.

The stage for the event has been set in front of the independence arch with art works on display to promote Ghana’s rich culture.

GNA’s observation on various social media platforms revealed that fans were anticipating mind blowing performances from the artistes, similar to what was experienced at the Global citizens festival held at the same venue September last year.

Some rumors gathered on social media indicate that the special guest performance would be from Kanye West, an American rapper.

Others are also mentioning J.Cole, another American Rapper, as the special guest.

However, organisers are still keeping fans in a state of suspense as they keep anticipating the identity of the special guest artist.