All set for the commissioning of Sunyani Airport

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is expected to inaugurate the Sunyani Airport on Wednesday for domestic flight operations to resume.

Currently, there is heavy Police and Military presence at the Airport, which was closed down in 2015 to pave way for rehabilitation and expansion works.

The Ghana News Agency (GNA) gathered the President is expected to touch grounds around 1000 hours to inaugurate the Airport, which would open the Bono Region and spur rapid socio-economic growth.

At the time of filing this report around 0922 hours on Wednesday government officials, including Ministers of state, Members of Parliament (MP), supporters of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), traditional leaders and a section of the populace had arrived at the Airport.

In an interview with the GNA, Alhaji Abubakari Sadique, the Sunyani West Constituency Chairman of the NPP, expressed appreciation to the President for the expansion and rehabilitation works and expressed the hope that the second phase of the project would commence as scheduled.

He said the airport was dear to the people because it would not only open up the region but also attract investors and create jobs for the youth.

Alhaji Sadique appealed to the government to consider reshaping the deplorable road networks in the region and also develop some tourist attraction sites including the Nsoatre Ancient Shrine to boost eco-tourism.

He also cautioned estate developers and individuals to desist from encroaching on the airport lands and asked those who had already trespassed to relocate to pave the way for the construction of the second phase of the project.

The Sunyani Airport was originally constructed as an Airstrip and later upgraded into an airport in 1969 and it currently has a total runway length of about 1,520 metres.

In 2015, the Ghana Airports Company Limited (GACL) and the Ghana Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) shut down the airport as a precautionary measure to forestall any disaster.

But, the government awarded a contract for rehabilitation and expansion of the facility in 2019 to lift the airport to modern standard to make air travel in the region more attractive.