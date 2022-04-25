All set for the launch of Ghana’s maiden Digital Museum on May 5

All is set for Pan African Heritage Museum to launch the first ever digital museum in Ghana ahead of the construction of it US$50 million physical museum building to be completed in 2023.

The Digital Museum, to be rolled out in a series, will enable visitors to the website to see the vibrant, thematic threads and influences binding African communities to each other and cutting across the artificial boundaries created by colonial conquest.

The innovative exhibitions provide immersive, interactive experiences through a combination of 3D imagery, texts, voice overs and video.

The exhibitions in the digital museum articulate the Pan-African world as a totality; showing the historical, cultural, and physical relationships between diverse communities on the continent and in the Diaspora. The exhibitions are based on a wide variety of Pan African artifacts, written, oral, and expressive sources.

What will visitors see and when?

From May 5, 2022 visitors to the Pan African Heritage Museum website will be able to spend time exploring exhibitions in three virtual galleries offering multimedia immersive experiences. Specifically, the exhibitions will explore the following themes.

The Origin of Humanity

What was it about Africa that made it possible for humans to emerge as a species on this continent? In this exhibition, based on archeological research, visitors will see archeological renderings of the first humans who walked on earth around 3.6 million years ago and witness the evolution of our species, Homo Sapiens (meaning wise man.)

African Civilizations – Granaries of Memory

What is the purpose of art? Why and how did humanity find it important to create art from the very start of our existence in Africa? The answer lies in an exploration of the art of African civilizations from Egypt to the kingdoms of Nubia and Kush, Benin, Congo, Ghana, Mali, Songhai, Zulu, Asante, Lori, and the Munhumutapa. In this multimedia, immersive tour,visitors will experience the archeological detective work that went into an examination of expressions of art such as masks and statuaries, maps and archival documentation that led experts to conclude that the origins of art can be traced to a belief by all African cultures in the idea of one God or Supreme Deity.

3. Contemporary Pan Africa: Visual Expressions in the Pan African World.

In the third gallery visitors will explore the major contemporary works of art produced by Africans on the continent and in the Diaspora which reveal the lines of continuity amongst modern artists of the Pan African world.

Part Two of the exhibition will be launched on August 30, 2022. This will include the following :

Africa’s contributions to sciences and technologies Migrations and the making of the Pan African world The Narratives of Resistance, Rebellions, Revolution and Liberation The Pan Africanists from 1900

View these exhibitions on @ www.pahmuseum.org

